What's the story AI tech company Soul Machines has teamed up with Authentic Brands Group to develop "Digital Marilyn," an AI-generated digital version of the legendary Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe. A part of Soul Machines's "Digital People" AI endeavor, "Digital Marilyn" made its exclusive debut at the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas on Friday (local time). This interactive experience lets fans chat with the famous star, who answers questions in her unique voice and manner.

Over 60 years since her untimely demise in 1962 at 32—allegedly due to an overdose of sleeping pills (barbiturates)—Monroe continues to be a timeless pop culture icon. Recognized as a major sex symbol in the 1950s, Monroe's influence has persisted as highlighted in the 2022 Netflix biopic Blonde—a $22M production featuring Ana de Armas. It was based on Joyce Carol Oates's eponymous fictionalized account released in 1999.

Digital Marilyn's advanced features and capabilities

As per the company, Digital Marilyn communicates with fans in real-time using cutting-edge natural language processing, deep learning, and Open AI's Chat GPT 3.5. The AI-powered chatbot shares stories, sends personalized messages, and creates memorable moments for fans. Soul Machines's exclusive camera and microphone technology allows Digital Marilyn to detect users' emotions and react accordingly. On average, conversations with the company's digital avatars last 20 minutes.

How does it work?

This is how Biological AI brings iconic personality to life

Soul Machines CEO and co-founder Greg Cross explained that Digital Marilyn highlights Soul Machines's Biological AI, which brings famous personalities to life through engaging conversations and emotional intelligence. The technology imitates the human nervous system, enabling Digital Marilyn to display genuine emotions and subtle expressions for a truly personal and unforgettable experience. Cross believes this goes "beyond nostalgia" and "offers a glimpse into the future of immersive interactions."

Take a look at this announcement clip

Authentic Brands Group's role in the project

Authentic Brands Group purchased Monroe's intellectual property (IP) in 2011 after it was sold by Anna Strasberg, wife of Monroe's late acting coach Lee Strasberg. Dana Carpenter, EVP of entertainment at Authentic, is thrilled about collaborating with Soul Machines to revive Monroe in the AI era. She believes that while "Monroe can never be replaced or replicated," Digital Marilyn presents an exciting opportunity for fans of all ages to connect with her.

Soul Machines's previous digital celebrity creations

Soul Machines, founded in 2016 by Cross and Oscar-winning VFX supervisor and engineer Mark Sagar (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), has previously developed AI-based digital celebrities like Carmelo Anthony (football player), Jack Nicklaus (golfer), Mark Tuan (rapper-singer), and Francis Ngannou (professional boxer). Meanwhile, Authentic Brands Group's brand portfolio features the late singer-actor Elvis Presley, boxer Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O'Neal (former basketball player), David Beckham (former footballer), and more.