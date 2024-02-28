Next Article

They might be released to public in 2027

Meta's Orion 'true' AR glasses to be demonstrated in 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:08 pm Feb 28, 202412:08 pm

What's the story Meta, Facebook's parent company, is reportedly developing a new pair of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses called "Orion." Insiders suggest that these glasses, which are distinct from the recently released Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and Meta Quest headsets, could be showcased at Meta Connect later this year. The Orion glasses are expected to offer more advanced technology, including a visual component.

Availability

Orion Glasses not yet ready for public release

Although Orion might be unveiled at Meta Connect, it's not anticipated to hit the market anytime soon. According to The Verge's Alex Heath, Meta plans an "internal" launch in 2024, with a public release set for 2027. Meanwhile, a third-generation version of the Ray-Ban smart glasses featuring a "neural interface band" could be introduced in 2025.

Difference

How will Orion differ from others?

The Orion will be a completely different gadget compared to the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and Meta Quest headsets. The Ray-Ban gadget has certain multimodal audio AI facilities and a camera, but no visual AR elements. Meanwhile, the Meta Quest headsets are mainly utilized for VR gaming and some mixed-reality experiences. Orion is expected to carry through upgrades over its fellow devices.

Goal

Demo aims to pique public interest in AR future

A demo of Orion at Meta Connect would likely spark public interest in AR technology and its potential uses. As technology and cultural norms evolve, companies like Apple and Meta are launching niche mixed reality products, to familiarize consumers with the concept. The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, for instance, have gained popularity due to their recognizable design and content creation features.