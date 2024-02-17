Usually, the robot dog comes in four different color options

Sony releases aibo Espresso Edition AI robot dog in US

By Akash Pandey Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Sony Electronics has launched the aibo Espresso Edition (ERS-1000B), a limited-quantity robotic "puppy" companion, in the United States. This fourth color variation of the popular aibo (ERS-1000) was initially released in Japan in January 2023. It sports a black body with white accents, along with four exclusive eye color options, including an "odd eyes" option, which enables aibo's eyes to display two different colors simultaneously.

Unique personality and AI cloud plan

The aibo Espresso Edition comes with a three-year AI Cloud Plan, enabling each robotic puppy to gather and access its daily life experiences, thereby developing a unique personality that grows and evolves. Aibo can recognize faces and become familiar with people over time, remembering actions that make owners happy. The AI Cloud Plan also ensures aibo's functionality expands with new tricks, software-based features, and entirely new behaviors.

Additional content that's bundled together

Besides the three-year AI Clound Plan, the aibo Espresso Edition includes a charging station (both charging stand and charging mat), an AC adaptor, a power cord, and a special pink ball for play.

Aibo's parents can connect with their pup using app

The "My aibo" app allows users to stay connected to their pup, offering an easy interface to play with their pet, feed it virtual meals and treats, and add new behaviors and tricks. In the US, the aibo Espresso Edition is currently available on Sony's website for a suggested retail price of $2,899.99 while supplies last. However, it is not for sale or use in Baltimore, Maryland, or Illinois.