By Akash Pandey 03:58 pm Feb 17, 202403:58 pm

What's the story Samsung has revealed that its Galaxy AI software has been integrated with Bixby, its on-device assistant, to provide a more seamless AI experience on the Galaxy S24 series. This means users can now access various Galaxy AI features using voice commands, although not all features are available hands-free. Some key features that can be launched by voice include Interpreter, Transcript Assist, Live Translate, Spelling Correction, webpage summaries, and file organization with automated note covers.

Key features accessible via voice commands

To use these features, users simply need to use commands like "Hi Bixby, turn on the Interpreter." The integration supports multiple languages such as Chinese, French, English (the United States, the United Kingdom, and India), German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Korean, Spanish (Spain), and Spanish (Latin America). However, Samsung has cautioned that the accuracy or "reliability" of its Galaxy AI software may not be perfect, and some cloud-based features may require signing into a Samsung Account.

Galaxy AI features coming to past-gen devices

In addition to the S24 series, Samsung confirmed that various Galaxy AI features will be available on past-gen devices like the Galaxy S23, FE, Flip, Fold, and Tab S devices. These devices will soon receive features such as Chat Assist (Live Translations) and Google's "Circle to Search." The S24's unique Instant Slow-Mo feature is also set to arrive on the S23 series, Flip5, Fold5, and the Tab S9 during the One UI 6.1 rollout, rumored to take place in March.

Limitations and future improvements

As Samsung continues to improve its AI capabilities and expand its list of supported regions, users can look forward to a more intuitive and hands-free experience with their devices. Samsung has urged users to be patient as the company works on perfecting the reliability of its Galaxy AI software and integrating it with the Bixby assistant.