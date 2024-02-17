The iPhone SE 4 might launch next year

By Akash Pandey 01:59 pm Feb 17, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Apple's mid-priced iPhone SE series has had an irregular release pattern, with the first generation debuting in 2016, the second in 2020, and the third in 2022. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is now anticipated to launch in early 2025, reported South Korean news outlet The Elec. Reportedly, this would also be the first SE model to get an OLED screen upgrade. Apple has been using OLEDs in flagship iPhones under the "Super Retina Display" branding since 2017.

Next Article

Competition

Bidding war among display suppliers

There is intense competition among OLED display suppliers for iPhone SE 4, with Samsung proposing the lowest price at $30 per screen, while BOE offered $35 and Tienma $40. Apple is countering with a price closer to the mid-$20 range per unit. The iPhone SE 4 might use the same display as the iPhone 14. Although no final agreement has been reached, Samsung and BOE have an edge as they already provide iPhone 14 panels and can utilize existing stock.

Information

OLED technology benefits and drawbacks

When Apple incorporated an OLED panel in the iPhone X (2017), it marked a significant advancement. However, the company later admitted that OLED displays are more susceptible to image retention or screen burn-in, urging users to avoid leaving static images on the screen for long periods.