Each code is redeemable only once per player

Explore Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 17

By Akash Pandey 10:30 am Feb 17, 202410:30 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redemption codes, allowing players to receive free rewards to boost their progress in difficult stages. It is crucial to remember that each code can only be used once per player and is valid for a limited period. Generally, these codes remain usable for 12-18 hours, underscoring the importance of swift action to claim the rewards promptly.

Codes

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes for Saturday (February 17) can help you earn valuable items such as weapons, skins, character outfits, and more. MHM5D8ZQZP22, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA INDIAWINSDAY17, MAXIMUSTRILL17IN, VICTORY17INDCODE, WINWITHPRIDE17 INDIAFIRE17VICTOR, THRILL17INMAX, CODEMASTER17WIN, SUCCESS17WITHMAX INDIANFIRE17GLORY, GARENAWIN17MAX, FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

Process

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, head to the official rewards redemption page and sign in using your account details. Then, input the code into the designated field and click "Confirm." Rewards associated with valid codes are typically delivered within 24 hours of redemption. Players are encouraged to remain alert for new codes and swiftly claim complimentary rewards.