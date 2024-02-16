The device will compete in the entry-level 5G smartphone market

Realme 12+ 5G's India launch teased: Check expected specifications

By Akash Pandey 05:58 pm Feb 16, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Realme has teased the arrival of its upcoming 5G smartphone in India, the Realme 12+ 5G, following the recent announcement of the device's launch date in Malaysia. The company shared a teaser on its X handle using the hashtag #OneMorePlus, promoting the phone as the "ultimate value mid-ranger." Realme India's website now features a microsite for the smartphone, showcasing some of its features and boasting 12 never-before-seen upgrades in the smartphone industry.

Take a look at the official teaser

Design

A leather-textured back panel is anticipated

The Realme 12+ 5G is confirmed to have a leather-textured back panel, hinting at a luxurious design in its category. The device is anticipated to share a similar design to the Realme 12 Pro 5G series. While most details are still under wraps, Realme promises to reveal the launch date and key specifications soon. A leaked spec sheet suggests features such as a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Hardware

The device will offer a 50MP main camera

Based on the leaks, the Realme 12+ 5G is expected to sport a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, accompanied by two additional lenses. The smartphone is rumored to be powered by a Dimensity 7050 processor and supported by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging capabilities. As we await more information from Realme, it's evident that the company is preparing a Nothing Phone (2a) rival for the Indian market.