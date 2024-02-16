The Xiaomi MIX FLIP will feature a 3x telephoto camera (Representative image)

What's the story Xiaomi is developing a new clamshell folding smartphone, the MIX FLIP, which will boast a dual punch-hole rear camera setup and a screen with "zero-perception creases." Tipster @SmartPikachu claims the design is similar to Huawei's minimalist style, and the device is expected to run on a Snapdragon processor. Tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the release of this innovative device, but Xiaomi is yet to announce an official launch date.

MIX FLIP's camera and display

According to tipster DCS, the Xiaomi MIX FLIP will feature a relatively simple dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera and a 3x telephoto lens. The device's display is rumored to use a domestically produced screen with "zero-perception creases," potentially setting it apart from other foldable smartphones on the market. This clamshell phone from Xiaomi is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, adding to its appeal.

MIX FOLD 4 is also under development

Besides the MIX FLIP, the company is also rumored to be working on the MIX FOLD 4, a book-style foldable smartphone with a quad-camera setup that will include a flagship-grade 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The MIX FOLD 4 will also run on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and offer satellite communication functions. Focusing on an "extremely thin and light" design, fast charging, and top-notch screen peripherals, Xiaomi aims to make significant improvements in the foldable smartphone market.

Xiaomi is adopting a dual-line parallel strategy

While competitors such as Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo have embraced a dual-line parallel strategy with "big folding + small folding," Xiaomi's entry into the "small folding" sector with the MIX Flip is poised to provide users with additional options.