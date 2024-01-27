Context

At present, Apple mandates that third-party browsers utilize WebKit, which is the same browser engine supporting its Safari browser, on iOS and iPadOS. However, to adhere to the DMA, Apple will begin permitting developers to submit browsers not reliant on WebKit. This extends to both standalone web browser apps and developers integrating in-app browsers for showcasing web pages within their iOS apps. Opera's browser for iPhones will be an AI-focused alternative to Safari.

Jørgen Arnesen, executive vice president, Mobile, Opera, said, "As the leading European browser developer, we embrace the changes introduced through the DMA, aimed at fostering competition and offering users a more diverse selection of browsers on iOS." He also expressed excitement about Apple's plan to implement a browser choice screen for iOS, making it simpler for users to select their preferred browser as default on mobile devices.

Opera's browser for iOS launching in March

Opera's new AI-powered browser, Opera One for iOS, is set to debut in March 2024 when the DMA takes effect. It will initially be available only in the European Union. However, Opera said it "strongly encourages Apple to implement these augmented freedoms to iOS users around the globe." In addition, the company is expected to announce a significant investment in a major AI infrastructure project in Europe soon.