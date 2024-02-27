Specialized GPTs are likely to produce superior results than standard version of Copilot

Microsoft Copilot now lets you create custom worklout plans

By Akash Pandey 02:26 pm Feb 27, 2024

What's the story Microsoft's AI-powered chatbot Copilot is stepping up its game by incorporating four specialized Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) to provide customized help in various tasks. These GPTs are crafted to aid users in designing images, planning vacations, discovering recipes, and developing fitness routines. Each one acts like a personalized chatbot, using context from prompts and domain knowledge to improve its performance.

Closer look

Chatbots designed for specific tasks

Copilot now offers four GPTs: Designer, Vacation Planner, Cooking Assistant, and Fitness Trainer. Designer GPT works as an image creation tool, while the Vacation Planner helps users find new destinations and plan their trips. Cooking Assistant offers recipe suggestions and meal planning. and the Fitness Trainer focuses on creating workout programs and providing advice on nutrition as well as health and wellness.

Superior results

Copilot v/s custom GPTs

While users can also carry out tasks with the standard Copilot chatbot, choosing one of the specialized GPTs is likely to produce superior results. These specialized GPTs provide targeted assistance by utilizing a portion of the full dataset, resulting in more precise and reliable solutions. By incorporating specialized GPTs, Copilot provides users with personalized results for particular tasks.

On a related note

GPT Builder in development for Copilot Pro, Microsoft 365 subscribers

Microsoft plans to launch the Copilot GPT Builder app for Copilot Pro and Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers, allowing users to make their own custom GPTs. Responding to a question about custom GPTs, Microsoft's Jordi Ribas mentioned that a group of users is testing the feature with Copilot. This confirms that Microsoft is developing a GPT builder to rival OpenAI's custom GPT marketplace.