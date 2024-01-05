US-based Incase to revive Microsoft's discontinued PC accessories lineup

1/5

Technology 2 min read

US-based Incase to revive Microsoft's discontinued PC accessories lineup

By Akash Pandey 05:41 pm Jan 05, 202405:41 pm

The products will hit market in Q2 this year

Microsoft's discontinued lineup of mice, keyboards, and PC accessories is making a comeback, thanks to a unique partnership with California-based accessory maker Incase. The products will be manufactured using the same components and supply chain as before, but will now be branded as "Incase, designed by Microsoft." To recall, Microsoft decided to discontinue its range last year. The software giant aimed to focus more on the Surface brand instead.

2/5

Incase to offer 23 Microsoft-designed products

Incase plans to offer 23 Microsoft-designed products, such as the Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, wired and wireless keyboards, and Bluetooth Number Pad. It will also provide Microsoft's ergonomic mouse, modern mobile mouse, speakers, audio docks, headsets, and the Modern Webcam. These items are expected to hit the market later this year, with the possibility of additional unannounced Microsoft designs being released as well. The specific terms of the licensing deal between Incase and Microsoft remain undisclosed as of now.

3/5

New ergonomic keyboard under development

A previously unreleased ergonomic keyboard that Microsoft was developing before discontinuing its PC accessories will also be launched under "Incase, designed by Microsoft." CEO of Onwards Brands, Charlie Tebele, shared, "It's a new ergonomic keyboard that's very exciting and we'll be announcing that under designed by Microsoft as well." Onwards Brands is the parent company of Incase, Incipio, Griffin, and Survivor—all of which excel at accessories for laptops and phones. This is the first time Incase will offer PC accessories.

4/5

Products to return to market in Q2

With the stock of Microsoft's PC accessories dwindling, Incase aims to reintroduce the products to the market soon. Tebele stated, "We are re-engaging the supply chain and hope to have products in Q2. By the time we get into it, there will be virtually nothing in the marketplace." Consumers can expect to find the same hardware in retail stores, with the primary difference being the branding and support provided by Incase.

5/5

Microsoft's decision to discontinue accessories

Microsoft chose to discontinue its range of PC accessories to concentrate on its Surface brand. Nancie Gaskill, General Manager of the Surface business, explained, "We made that strategic decision and the goal was to focus on the single Surface brand. We felt that this would better position us collectively with that focus." The partnership with Incase allows Microsoft to continue meeting the demand for these beloved products while maintaining its focus on the core Surface brand.