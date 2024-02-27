The AI-powered device generates tailored responses for a range of tasks

By Akash Pandey
Feb 27, 2024

What's the story Smartphones commonly rely on apps for various purposes, including messaging, social networking, gaming, and banking. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunications company, has challenged this notion, with its innovative smartphone concept called the "T-phone." This futuristic device has no apps onboard. Instead, it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to cater to users' specific needs. Created in partnership with Qualcomm and Brain, the app-free user interface aims to change how we interact with our smartphones.

Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges shared during his MWC keynote, "I can tell you that in 5-10 years from now, nobody from us will use apps anymore." The T-phone concept showcases potential features like generating personalized travel suggestions, buying products for its owner, and sharing photos and videos with contacts. The company believes that multi- and crossmodal Large Language Models (LLMs) will soon become essential in devices, making customers' lives easier and more efficient.

AI-powered devices raise legal and ethical concerns

As tech and telecom companies present new products and ideas at MWC, the growing dependence on AI raises legal and ethical questions among experts. Despite these challenges, businesses hope that the excitement around AI will enhance their prospects in the fast-paced tech world. Deutsche Telekom's T-phone concept exemplifies this trend, demonstrating how AI could potentially reshape the way we use smartphones in the near future. This AI smartphone concept seems to be inspired by the Rabbit r1, unveiled at CES.