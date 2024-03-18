Next Article

Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh's teaser to be out soon!

Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' teaser release date announced

By Tanvi Gupta 12:23 am Mar 18, 202412:23 am

What's the story South sensation and Telugu cinema's "Power Star" Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been grabbing headlines for a long time now. Announced in 2021, the project has generated high anticipation, largely due to the promised on-screen chemistry between Kalyan and Sreeleela in this upcoming politically charged narrative. After tantalizing fans with glimpses of the film's universe through posters, the makers have finally announced that the teaser will be unveiled on Tuesday.

The first-look poster has been unveiled

To recall, in 2022, production house Mythri Movie Makers unveiled a first-look poster for the film, featuring Kalyan sporting a fierce look, and holding a glass of tea while leaning against a motorbike. Initially titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, the movie's name was later changed to its current title. Now, producers took to X/Twitter to share glimpses of the actor during the dubbing sessions for the exciting teaser, as reported.

Take a look at this post

This project marks second collaboration between Kalyan, Shankar

To note, this film marks the second collaboration between Kalyan and director Harish Shankar, following their 2012 blockbuster hit Gabbar Singh. Kalyan aside, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gauthami and Chammak Chandra. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Ustaad Bhagat Singh boasts a talented crew, including Devi Sri Prasad for music, Ayananka Bose for cinematography, and Ram-Laxman duo for action choreography.

Rumors: Is the film a remake of Vijay's 'Theri'?

Since the project's announcement, rumors have been swirling that Ustaad Bhagat Singh might be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's 2016 Tamil film Theri, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, as the film's storyline remains under wraps, there is still no confirmation about it being a remake. In both films, the protagonist portrays a cop. Separately, in Hindi cinema, Varun Dhawan's upcoming actioner Baby John, too, is a remake of Theri.

Meanwhile, here's a quick look at Kalyan's notable projects

The veteran actor and politician has left an indelible mark on Telugu cinema since his debut in 1996. Renowned for his memorable performances in films like Thammudu (1999), Badri (2000), Kushi (2001), Balu (2005), Jalsa (2008), and Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Kalyan has consistently been a favorite among fans. His latest film, Bro, was released in 2023, and is now streaming on Netflix.