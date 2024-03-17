Next Article

Elvish Yadav has been arrested by Noida Police

By Isha Sharma 04:53 pm Mar 17, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Controversial celebrity, YouTuber, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 champion Elvish Yadav has been arrested by Noida Police in connection with a snake venom case. Per reports, an FIR was filed against Yadav last year in Sector 39, Noida, and he was summoned for questioning today. After the interrogation, police took him into custody, and he is set to appear in court later on Sunday.

Criminal history

Second legal case on Yadav in just a few days

Yadav's arrest follows an extensive investigation by Noida Police into the snake venom case. While the specifics of the case have yet to be revealed, more information is expected to emerge during the court proceedings. Just a few days ago, he gained notoriety for his fight with fellow YouTuber Maxtern (real name Sagar Thakur). Though Yadav was caught on camera beating up Thakur, the two eventually patched up.

Snake venom case

What is the snake venom case?

Reportedly, last year, five people were arrested for snake smuggling in a sting operation by the NGO People for Animals (PFA). These people had admitted to providing snakes for Yadav's party, leading to the rescue of nine snakes, including five cobras, and the recovery of about 20 ml of suspected snake venom from the party venue. During interrogation, a supplier Rahul Yadav also confessed that all of them supplied snake venom at rave parties organized by YouTuber Yadav.

Development

The IPC sections the accused were booked under

Per a report by Hindustan Times, six people, including the popular celebrity, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act as well as Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly supplying snake venom for a party that was held last November in Sector 51, Noida. Notably, forensic investigation confirmed the use of the venom of cobras and krait spaces of snakes in samples collected from the party. Yadav's arrest was preceded by a brief interrogation.

Origins

This is how the case first received nationwide attention

The case was brought to the attention of police after People for Animals's Welfare Officer Gaurav Gupta filed a complaint against Yadav and other YouTubers for filming videos with venom and snakes at Noida-NCR farmhouses. The official also claimed that the individuals illegally organized rave parties and invited foreigners to consume snake venom and narcotics. The founder of the PFA organization is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.

Yadav's stance

Yadav earlier said all allegations are 'fake'

When Yadav was questioned about his involvement in the rave party last year, he defended himself and said that the snakes were supplied by Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria. However, Fazilpuria defended himself, saying he had only used snakes for an album shoot. Yadav also said, "Jitne aarop mere par large chain sab bebuniyad hain, fake hai, aur ek percent bhi inme sachhai nahi hai." He also threatened to file a defamation case against Gandhi.

Twitter Post

Yadav caught on camera in police custody