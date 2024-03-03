Next Article

K-pop group TXT's new album is on the way!

K-pop: TXT gears up for comeback with new album 'TOMORROW'

By Tanvi Gupta 09:23 pm Mar 03, 2024

What's the story The sensational K-pop group Tomorrow X Together is gearing up for an exciting comeback with a brand new album set to drop on April 1. Titled Minisode 3: TOMORROW, the upcoming album follows the record-breaking success of The Name Chapter: Freefall, which was released in October 2023. To recall, the buzz began during the 38th Golden Disc Awards in January, where hints of the upcoming album were dropped.

Why does this story matter?

Since their 2019 debut under BigHit Music, TXT has taken the world by storm, becoming the first K-pop boy band to headline Lollapalooza in 2023. Their musical prowess extends to collaborations with the Jonas Brothers on Do It Like That and Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta on Back For More. They were also behind the opening theme for the anime Solo Leveling—thanks to a collaboration with renowned Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano.

Pre-orders to begin for TXT's sixth studio album

Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music on Sunday announced the arrival of the group's new album. The official statement read, "We are pleased to announce the release of TXT's sixth mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, scheduled for Monday, April 1." Further, the statement mentioned that pre-orders will be available from Monday (March 4) and additional details about the album will be provided in a separate notice.

Take a look at the announcement teaser

Previous success

TXT's monumental success with 'The Name Chapter: Freefall'

TXT's fifth studio album Freefall catapulted the group to new heights, selling a staggering 2.25M copies in just its first week. This impressive feat made TXT the fastest K-pop group to reach the million-seller status, achieving this milestone in just four years and seven months since its debut. The album also dominated charts like the Japanese Oricon chart and snagged two music broadcast awards for their hit single, Chasing That Feeling.

2024 Tomorrow X Together 'FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER'

To date, the band has released five studio albums, one reissue, six extended plays, 28 singles, and 36 music videos. Consisting of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, the group is making remarkable progress. Notably, before their highly-anticipated April comeback, TXT treated fans to the 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER event to honor the group's fifth debut anniversary. This fan-con extravaganza took place at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.

Glimpses of the 'FANLIVE PRESENT'