'General Hospital' star Beth Peters (92) dies after brief illness

By Tanvi Gupta 02:25 pm Mar 19, 202402:25 pm

What's the story Beth Peters, a distinguished actor and singer recognized for her recurring role in the renowned General Hospital, died last Thursday, reportedly. She was 92. Per Variety, she breathed her last in Florida after a brief illness. In the early 1980s, Peters brought to life the character Mrs. Whitaker in eight episodes of the show, sharing homespun wisdom from her farmhouse kitchen in Beecher's Corners and acting as a mother figure to Laura Spencer, portrayed by Genie Francis.

Background

From New Jersey to Broadway: Journey of Peters

Peters launched her acting and singing career as a young woman in coastal New Jersey. Per reports, her Broadway journey began in 1955 when she appeared as an extra in the play Inherit the Wind. Later, she stepped into the role of Mrs. Brady during the production's final months. These early experiences laid a solid groundwork for her subsequent success in regional theater and television.

Career

A flourishing career: Peters's contribution and impact

Throughout her illustrious career, Peters illuminated numerous regional theater stages. She reprised the role of matriarch Mrs. Paroo over 20 times in Marion the Librarian and showcased her talent in famous productions such as Sound of Music, Show Boat, Big River, and Funny Girl. Beyond General Hospital, she also had notable roles on TV shows like Mr. Belvedere, Quantum Leap, and The Waltons. She graced several films, including Where Love Has Gone, Fitzwilly, Kandyland, and Back to School.

Family

A life beyond the stage

Peters is survived by her son Sean Williams, step-daughters Barbara Davison and Monica Lange, along with nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her husband Jack Danon, also an actor, predeceased her in 1996. As a dedicated member of the Actor's Equity Association, Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild, and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Peters's legacy reaches far beyond her acting career.

Recent news

Peters's death follows passing of another 'General Hospital' star

Peters's death news came after the recent passing of Robyn Bernard, another General Hospital star who portrayed Terry Brock on the popular show. Bernard, aged 64, passed away on Tuesday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed her death on Wednesday, stating that her body was found in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto, California. The cause of death remains undisclosed.