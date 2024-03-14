Next Article

Who was Robyn Bernard? 'General Hospital' star dies at 64

By Tanvi Gupta 11:57 am Mar 14, 202411:57 am

What's the story Robyn Bernard, best known for her portrayal of Terry Brock on the popular soap opera General Hospital, reportedly died on Tuesday morning (local time). She was 64. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed her death on Wednesday, revealing that the actor's body was discovered in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto, California. The cause of death remains unknown, and local detectives are currently investigating the case.

Early life and career beginnings

Born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas, Bernard was passionate about performing from a young age. She started her career singing gospel songs with her younger sister Crystal Bernard, who later starred in the 1990 sitcom Wings. Bernard's first acting role was in Jean-Jacques Beneix's 1981 French hit Diva, where she was credited as "Bernard Robin." She later guest-starred on shows such as Whiz Kids, The Facts of Life, and Simon and Simon.

'General Hospital' and other acting credits

In September 1984, Bernard joined the cast of General Hospital, playing the spirited Terry Brock, aka Terry O'Connor, for 145 episodes until her departure in March 1990. Her character struggled with a drinking problem that ultimately derailed her music career. While still on the soap opera, she reunited with Beneix for a minor role in his 1986 French romance Betty Blue, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and a BAFTA nod.

When Bernard discussed her strict religious upbringing, role in 'GH'

Reflecting on her upbringing in a 1985 interview with Boca Raton News, Bernard expressed bitterness toward the pressures of her strict religious upbringing. She stated, "I was bitter about all the pressure...So I walked the other side." Subsequently, she ventured to Hollywood with aspirations of joining a popular soap opera, which quickly became a reality. In a 1986 interview, she remarked, "One of the nice things about doing General Hospital is they let me sing on the show."

Later career and final role in 'Voices from High School'

After leaving General Hospital, Bernard's acting career slowed down. She appeared in the French miniseries Maigret in 1992 and François A. Velle's film Kings for a Day in 1997. Her final role was as a psychologist in the 2002 film Voices from High School, which was based on the play by Peter Dee. Bernard is survived by her sisters Crystal and Scarlett, as well as her father Jerry Wayne Bernard.