Kim Bo-ra to tie the knot in June

'SKY Castle' actor Kim Bo-ra announces marriage

By Aikantik Bag 02:19 pm Mar 05, 202402:19 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Kim Bo-ra, celebrated for her role in the popular drama SKY Castle, is set to marry director Jo Ba-reun in June. On Tuesday, Kim's agency, Noon Company, confirmed the happy news, revealing that the couple has chosen to tie the knot after three years of a trusting and faithful relationship.

Statement

Agency expressed gratitude toward fans

Noon Company shared an official statement that read, "The wedding will be held in private with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances. We ask for generous support and blessings toward Kim Bo-ra who is at the starting line of a new journey." The agency also encouraged fans to keep showing love and affection for Kim as she continues to impress them with outstanding projects in the future.

Throwback

The couple's journey from 'Ghost Mansion' to marriage

The love story of Kim and Jo began during their collaboration on the 2021 ENA drama Ghost Mansion. Despite a six-year age difference, their bond grew stronger, leading them to take this exciting step together. Kim came into the spotlight as a child actor in the 2005 drama Wedding and rose to fame with her role in SKY Castle in 2018. Her latest appearance was in the drama Like Flowers in Sand.