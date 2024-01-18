Krushna Abhishek-Sudesh Lehri to judge 'Bigg Boss 17' roasting task

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Krushna Abhishek-Sudesh Lehri to judge 'Bigg Boss 17' roasting task

By Aikantik Bag 03:05 pm Jan 18, 202403:05 pm

'Bigg Boss 17' is currently streaming on JioCinema

As the Bigg Boss 17 finale draws near, the twists, turns, and controversies are at a different high! Now, as per Pinkvilla, the show is gearing up for a hilarious yet provoking roasting task featuring contestants judged by renowned comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. Contestants will have to create a roast script and perform it in front of the comedic duo. To help them prepare, Vankush Arora, a screenwriter for The Kapil Sharma Show will join the program.

2/3

The format of the show and contestant details

The roasting task will push contestants to their limits as they create and perform their roast scripts against one another, especially since relationships and friendships within the show have evolved (read: soured) significantly. The eight top contestants include Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, and Ankita Lokhande. On the other hand, the latest promo for Bigg Boss 17 highlights the excitement surrounding this unique task.

3/3

Instagram Post