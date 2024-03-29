Next Article

'Maidaan,' 'JNU,' 'BMCM': Films releasing theatrically in April 2024

What's the story March was a notable month for Indian cinephiles due to the release of multiple films across genres. These included the occult thriller Shaitaan, the comedy-drama Madgaon Express, the aerial actioner Yodha, and the social drama Laapataa Ladies, among several others. April, too, has an exciting lineup of new releases, promising fresh narratives and unique characters. Take a look at the upcoming releases.

'JNU,' 'Family Star,' 'LLB,' 'One Life'

First up on the list is the controversial alleged propaganda film Jahangir National University, directed by Vinay Sharma. The April 5 release stars Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Vijay Raaz. It's one of the many political dramas to come out of Hindi cinema in recent times. Mrunal Thakur-Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star, directed by Parasuram, will also be released on the same day. Hollywood films Love Lies Bleeding and One Life will premiere next Friday.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' 'Maidaan'

The action-packed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar, is another highly anticipated release. The film explores the dynamic between two soldiers with contrasting personalities on a mission and is scheduled for release on April 10. On the same day, audiences can also look forward to Maidaan, a sports drama inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pivotal figure in Indian football history. Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani headline it.

'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' 'LSD 2,' 'Civil War'

Do Aur Do Pyaar stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy and is heading toward a theatrical release on April 19. It's been directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It has set itself up for a clash with LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 which stars Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Nimrit Ahluwalia, and Uorfi Javed. This is a spiritual sequel to LSD, which came out in 2010. Alex Garland's Civil War will also premiere on this day.

'Ruslaan,' 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,' 'Challengers'

After being delayed several times, Ayush Sharma's action film Ruslaan is finally ready to be released on April 26. The drama stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, and Vidya Malavade, and has been helmed by Karan Butani. Also premiering the same day is the Hollywood film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, starring Paul Rudd. It has been directed by Gil Kenan. You can also catch Zendaya's Challengers in theaters from April 26.

