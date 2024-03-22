Next Article

'Monkey Man' releases on April 5

'Monkey Man' trailer: Dev Patel showcases layered tale of vengeance

By Aikantik Bag 11:49 am Mar 22, 202411:49 am

What's the story Dev Patel is a phenomenal actor and he is now gearing up for his directorial debut with Monkey Man. The initial buzz is quite positive and makers have unveiled a new trailer for the layered action thriller. It provides a more in-depth exploration of the main character's journey. This nearly three-minute trailer blends thrilling action sequences with captivating music, unveiling an intriguing backstory. It highlights the protagonist's quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders responsible for his mother's demise.

Production

Storyline of the film

In Monkey Man, Patel steps into the shoes of Kid, a mysterious young man earning his keep in an underground fight club. Routinely outmatched by more renowned fighters, Kid dons a gorilla mask during his bouts. The official film synopsis disclosed that Kid sets out on a mission of revenge against the city's nefarious elite, fueled by years of pent-up anger and unresolved childhood trauma.

Cast

Star-studded cast and release date of the film

Patel collaborated with Paul Angunawela and John Collee to co-write the story and screenplay of Monkey Man. The film boasts a star-studded cast including actors such as Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande. Originally a Netflix venture taken over by producer Jordan Peele, the film is slated for worldwide release on April 5 under Universal's theatrical distribution banner.

