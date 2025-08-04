Odisha: ABVP leader arrested in Balasore student's self-immolation case 

The Odisha Police have arrested two people, including the state joint secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in connection with a college student's self-immolation. The incident took place at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore when a 20-year-old B Ed student set herself on fire outside the principal's office. She was protesting against sexual harassment by her Head of Department (HOD), Sameer Ranjan Sahoo.

Unheeded pleas Student accused HOD of demanding sexual favors The student had accused Sahoo of demanding sexual favors and threatening her academically. Despite repeated complaints, the college administration, headed by Principal Dillip Ghose, did not act. After a meeting with Ghose over her complaint to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), which was not validated, she took the extreme step. The police probe revealed she was pressured to withdraw her complaint during this meeting.

Legal action Student died on July 15 The student suffered 90% burn injuries and died on July 15, two days after the incident. Her family alleged in an FIR that Ghose threatened that she would be driven to suicide if she didn't withdraw allegations. Further investigation revealed that Sahoo mobilized students against the victim to pressure the administration to take action against her. Both Ghose and Sahoo have been arrested and suspended from their posts for abetment to suicide, sexual harassment, and outraging a woman's modesty.