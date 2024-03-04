Next Article

Prolific South Korean actor Park Min-young celebrates her 38th birthday on Monday

Park Min-young's birthday: 'Marry My Husband' actor's must-watch K-dramas

By Tanvi Gupta 03:15 am Mar 04, 202403:15 am

What's the story Dubbed the "rom-com goddess" among K-drama enthusiasts, Park Min-young has been a consistent force in delivering top-notch South Korean dramas. Recently, her revenge drama show, Marry My Husband, catapulted her to the top of K-drama rankings—thanks to her captivating performance. As the actor celebrates her 38th birthday on Monday, here's a list of her must-watch dramas that you absolutely can't miss.

#1

'Love In Contract' (2022)

Before her enchanting performance in Marry My Husband, Park portrayed Cha Sang-eun in her previous K-drama, Love In Contract. Cha transforms into the ideal partner for single individuals seeking temporary companionship at events like couples' gatherings and reunions. While her exploits bring success, complications arise as Cha finds herself entangled in feelings for two clients. With utmost authenticity, Park once again proved her range.

#2

'Forecasting Love and Weather' (2022)

Directed by Cha Young-hoon, Forecasting Love and Weather brings the charming love story of two weather forecasters—Park (Jin Ha-kyung) and Song Kang (Lee Shi-woo). For a change, instead of playing a hardworking employee, Park plays boss with a cold demeanor—who is simply difficult to work with! Her character hides a soft side beneath the frosty exterior, adding a playful twist to this delightful drama.

#3

'Her Private Life' (2019)

Her Private Life is an underrated hidden gem featuring Park as a multi-tasking art gallery curator. By day, she excels in her job, but by night, she's an avid K-pop idol fan. The plot thickens when the gallery's new director—the arrogant artist Ryan Gold—uncovers her secret. Park's exceptional acting will leave you marveling at how effortlessly she brings her character to life on screen!

#4

'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' (2018)

Park took her first steps into the world of romantic comedy with What's Wrong With Secretary Kim. The story revolves around an exceptionally talented yet arrogantly obnoxious vice chairman (Park Seo-joon), whose world is thrown into chaos when his dedicated secretary (Park) unexpectedly decides to quit. The duo undeniably created a spellbinding onscreen couple that won the hearts of fans globally.

#5

'Healer' (2014-15)

Before claiming the throne of the rom-com queen of K-dramas, Park showcased her versatility in the gripping action-drama Healer. The story revolves around the mysterious criminal Healer. When he's tasked with safeguarding a struggling tabloid reporter (Park), their lives become intertwined. Healer captivates with the undeniable chemistry between Park and Ji Chang-wook and a storyline that keeps you on the edge of your seat.