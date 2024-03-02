Next Article

'The Brothers Sun' won't be returning for a second season

Netflix cancels 'The Brothers Sun' after just 1 season

By Isha Sharma 02:59 pm Mar 02, 202402:59 pm

What's the story In a piece of disappointing news for fans of Academy Awardee Michelle Yeoh, Netflix has chosen not to renew her action-comedy drama series The Brothers Sun for a second season. The show—created by Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story) and newcomer Byron Wu—debuted on the streamer on January 4 with an eight-episode first season. Although it courted decent reviews upon its arrival, it reportedly did not receive enough viewership by Netflix's standards.

Performance

Looking at the show in numbers

The show—a dark comedy-drama and family soap—spent five weeks in Netflix's Top 10 for English-language series, reaching its highest position at No. 2. However, its weekly viewers were lower than 7M, considered low by the streaming giant. This may have been the reason for the show's abrupt cancelation. Falchuk served as the showrunner and executive-produced it alongside co-creator Wu, director Kevin Tancharoen, and Mikkel Bondesen. Falchuk, however, will continue to work with Netflix.

Story

The story of 'TBS'

Netflix describes the storyline as follows, "A killer settled into a life of crime. A student dedicated to improv. These brothers are nothing alike—but they'll protect the family at all costs." Apart from Yeoh, it also starred Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee, and Highdee Kuan, among others. It currently holds an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.6/10 rating on IMDb.

Yeoh's opinion on the show

Yeoh's reason behind signing 'The Brothers Sun'

Speaking about how significant the show is, Yeoh earlier told Today.com, "This is the time when doors have opened up to more Asian stories, so we have to get it right because otherwise, we lose that momentum that we've worked so very, very hard." "When I read the script...it's authentic, but at the same time we're not afraid to be over the top about it because it's violent," she added.

Creators

Know more about the creators, other canceled shows

Writer-producer Falchuk is known for his association with titles such as American Crime Story, The Politician, Scream Queens, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. He is married to actor Gwyneth Paltrow since 2018. Wu, also a writer and producer, had written the short film The Getaway before working on The Brothers Sun. Netflix has gained notoriety for canceling beloved shows (The OA, 1899, Lockwood & Co., among others), and The Brothers Sun is another addition to that ill-famed, long list.