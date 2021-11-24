Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh' is now available on Amazon Prime!

Diljit Dosanjh made his production debut with 'Honsla Rakh'

Fans of Diljit Dosanjh cannot really keep calm, as his recent hit Honsla Rakh has started streaming on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Also starring Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill, the romantic comedy has been directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film deals with a single father trying to raise his son. Gill plays his former girlfriend and mother of their son.

Why does this story matter?

Honsla Rakh hit the big screens on October 15. The film, Dosanjh's first venture as a producer, received tremendous love from audience, eventually becoming one of the five highest-grossing Punjabi films. It did great despite the 50% capacity in cinema halls and other restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But for those who couldn't watch the film in theaters, this comes as a great news.

'Happy to take this story to a wider audience'

Speaking about his film dropping on Amazon Prime, the 37-year-old Udta Punjab performer had said, "I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this film." "And take this beautiful story to a wide expanse of audience across the globe at once, and give them a chance to enjoy it at their convenience and from the comfort of their homes," he had added.

'Honsla Rakh' narrates the story of a young, single father

While Honsla Rakh has Dosanjh as the single father and Gill as his former love interest, Bajwa plays his current fiancee. The plot sees him trying to raise his 7-year-old son, while deciding to find a partner and a mother to his son. Set in Canada's Vancouver, the film has plenty of rib-tickling moments, that have worked in favor of the venture.

Gill losing her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla made fans emotional

Apart from that, the presence of Gill, who commands a huge fan following on social media platforms, pulled in a lot of crowd. Also the fact that she lost her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla just a month ahead of the film's release made her followers pretty emotional toward her. She became a recluse after that, so her fans were desperate to see her emote.