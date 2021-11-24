After Imtiaz Ali's show, Sandeepa Dhar signs B Praak's music-video

Sandeepa Dhar has her hands full with interesting projects

Sandeepa Dhar, who had got several nominations for her debut film, Isi Life Mein...!, is on a signing spree. Just some days back, we learned that she has been roped in for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming web show, which is yet to get a title. And now, a report informed that she will be teaming up with B Praak for a music video.

Team behind 'Bijlee Bijlee' coming together for this project

Dhar, most popular for her moves in Melvin Louis' dance videos, will be collaborating with the National Award-winning singer-composer for a track that will be written by Jaani. Jaani and B Praak are known for the current online craze, Bijlee Bijlee. The actress had been practicing for the music video at a Mumbai-based dance studio and its shooting starts today, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Shooting of the music video will happen in Karjat

Filming for the music video will take place in Karjat, a picturesque place that is located 63.8kms away from Mumbai. Apart from this, Dhar has Ali's project for which she is "extremely thrilled." "I'm extremely thrilled about our collaboration, and I am eagerly looking forward to presenting the show to the audience," she said. This is her first collaboration with the ace filmmaker.

The 'Rockstar' director will be the show's writer

The OTT comedy show will be helmed by Laila Majnu director Sajid Ali, and Archit. Imtiaz has been given the duty to pen it. The 2018 film also had the screenplay by the Rockstar director. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri, Laila Majnu was backed by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali. Meanwhile, the show's team has already shot most of the portions.

Dhar's next project is Anushka Sharma's production 'Mai

Dhar had also updated her Instagram profile about this project. She had written, "So so Stoked to be part of this with the most amazingly talented cast & crew," which had received several love and fire emojis. Meanwhile, apart from this web show and the music video, Dhar will star in the upcoming Anushka Sharma-production Mai, which is set to stream on Netflix.