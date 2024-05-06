Next Article

Kriti Sanon might be approached for 'Toxic'

By Isha Sharma 10:02 am May 06, 202410:02 am

What's the story A few days ago, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has withdrawn from her role in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. This decision not only halts her much-anticipated debut in South Indian cinema but also delays her eagerly awaited on-screen pairing with Kannada superstar Yash. Now, recent reports suggest that the makers are looking at actors like Nayanthara and Kriti Sanon to replace her.

Why Sanon seems to be a good fit

While Nayanthara is the biggest actor in the South Indian film industry, the makers are also looking at a pan-Indian approach, which brings them to Sanon. An insider told Mid-Day, "[Apart from Nayanthara], they are also considering Kriti, who is currently one of Bollywood's biggest female actors. If Kriti comes on board, she will have to juggle it with Housefull 5. The makers are likely to decide by next week and approach one of them."

Kapoor Khan's South debut: It wasn't meant to be

Last week, a source revealed to Pinkvilla, "Kareena Kapoor's dates do not align with the dates of Yash for Toxic. After making efforts to set the calendar right, the makers have amicably parted ways." Notably, the Jab We Met actor was slated to play Yash's sister in the upcoming film, whereas Kiara Advani is reportedly the female protagonist. Earlier, Kapoor Khan had hinted at the project, saying, "I might be doing a very big South film..."

More about the film; Sanon's next project

The multi-lingual film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to begin production in June. This new venture comes on the heels of Yash's remarkable success with films like KGF and KGF 2. The film is scheduled for release on April 10, 2025. Further casting announcements for Toxic will be made as developments occur. Sanon, meanwhile, will next be seen in her production venture Do Patti co-starring Kajol.