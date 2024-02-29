Next Article

'Do Patti' is slated for 2024 premiere

'Do Patti' teaser: Kajol and Kriti Sanon to lock horns

By Aikantik Bag 03:58 pm Feb 29, 202403:58 pm

What's the story Netflix India recently unveiled a teaser for the much-anticipated crime thriller Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, this gripping film is set in the picturesque hills of northern India and features Kajol's debut as a police officer. Additionally, Do Patti marks Sanon's first foray into thriller production under her new banner, Blue Butterfly Films, in collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures.

OTT

Expectation: Kajol and Sanon's intense cat-and-mouse game

The teaser offers a glimpse of Kajol as a determined policewoman embroiled in a case filled with truth, evidence, emotion, and betrayal. Sanon is seen in a never-before-seen intense role, hinting at a potential showdown between her character and Kajol's character. Although the storyline remains a mystery, the teaser hints at an enthralling cat-and-mouse chase between the two protagonists.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post