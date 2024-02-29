Next Article

'Fabulous Lives...' S03: Riddhima Kapoor to make debut; first-look revealed

By Aikantik Bag 03:22 pm Feb 29, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a celebrated jewelry designer and fashion icon, is gearing up for her acting debut in the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Joining her are Kalyani Saha Chawla and Shalini Passi, adding more glitz and allure to the show. This season will offer a glimpse into Kapoor's life as she shifts from designing to acting. She hails from the prestigious Kapoor family, daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

OTT release

Expectations from Season 3

The creators of the show promised "More drama, more spice, and the most FABULOUS you've ever seen them be" in the forthcoming season. With the title changed to Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, the third installment suggests new rivalries and alliances among the cast. The series will continue to follow Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, delving into their struggles and victories in the spotlight.

What Next?

Adding the Delhi touch to the show

With the new additions, the cast will bring a fresh angle to the Mumbai-focused narrative of previous seasons. Hailing from Delhi, these new cast members will emphasize the series' dedication to exploring the intertwined worlds of Bollywood and high society. With their expertise in art, design, and luxury branding, they are set to unveil new aspects of India's elite culture to viewers.

