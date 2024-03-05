Next Article

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' is slow yet steady

By Aikantik Bag 11:24 am Mar 05, 2024

What's the story Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the brand new romantic comedy Bollywood has offered viewers and the film has emerged as a money spinner at the box office. Despite negative reviews, it has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally and it's slow yet steady in the fourth week. The movie marked Shahid Kapoor's return to celluloid with a bang!

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 80.4 crore in India. The movie will bow out of theaters soon after an illustrious box office journey. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, among others.

