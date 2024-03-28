Next Article

Rajesh Krishnan's 'Crew' will be released on Friday

'Crew' director Rajesh Krishnan dismisses rumors of on-set clashes

By Isha Sharma 11:35 am Mar 28, 202411:35 am

What's the story The female-led heist comedy Crew is ready to take off on Friday. The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma (special appearance). With a storyline centered around the aviation industry, it's in the buzz due to its songs, a well-cut trailer, and most importantly, the cast. In a new interview, director Rajesh Krishnan spoke about the experience of working with the three leads and their contribution to the project.

Behind-the-scenes dynamics

There was no tension on the set

In a recent exclusive with News18 Showsha, Krishnan addressed whether there were any "on-set clashes." He stated, "If it did happen, I wasn't aware of it. Even if there was ego play, I didn't see any because most of my focus was on work." "I didn't feel the need to get involved in small talks." "Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are all stars who came on board and they knew pretty much what they were getting into."

Performances

The actors' distinctive acting techniques and how they helped 'Crew'

During the interview, Krishnan admired each actor's unique acting approach. He said, "Tabu internalizes things [and] she was open to doing multiple takes if there were technical glitches and the continuity guys had to intervene." "Bebo's first takes are always her interpretation of a scene and the second would be a mix of what she wants and what I want." "Sanon wanted to know the character out and out as that would help lend it a certain mannerism on camera."

Camaraderie

Did they get along well on set? Krishnan explains

Underlining their camaraderie, Krishnan remarked, "I saw they had a lot of respect for each other. There was a lot of chatting going on and I had to stop them saying, 'Okay, children, the shot is ready.' I almost had to tell them to stop messing and fooling around." For the unversed, this is the first time the three actors are working together; as for Dosanjh, this is his third project with Kapoor Khan after Udta Punjab and Good Newwz.

Comparison

Krishnan compared them with Bollywood's three Khans

In a separate interview with PTI, the Lootcase director said, "For me, with all due respect, I look at them as my Shah Rukh [Khan], Salman [Khan] and Aamir [Khan]." "If it were three men, would the story have changed? I don't think so. I won't get into who is Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir out of the three of them." "I'd be happy to let you speculate."