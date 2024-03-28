Next Article

'Heermandi' premieres on May 1 on Netflix

'Heeramandi' OTT release date out: Cast, crew, storyline

By Aikantik Bag 11:32 am Mar 28, 202411:32 am

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a maverick of Indian cinema and is known for his detailed larger-than-life storytelling. The director's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been in the buzz for long and after unveiling the first look, the makers have revealed the premiere date. The period drama series is set to drop on OTT giant Netflix on May 1. This exciting news was unveiled at a spectacular event featuring a drone light show at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Event

Cast and crew attended the grand event

The event was graced by the presence of the series' illustrious cast, which includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Also in attendance were Prerna Singh, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, who holds the position of Director of Series at Netflix India. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari could not attend due to her nuptials with actor Siddharth and the same was confirmed by the show's host.

Production

Narrative and crew of the film

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a grand narrative encompassing themes of love, power, vengeance, and liberation. It explores the cultural nuances of Heeramandi, a red-light district in Lahore known for its courtesans and their clientele. Set in the tumultuous era of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, this series aims to provide an unparalleled storytelling experience. The movie's music is helmed by Bhansali and the series is cranked by Sudeep Chatterjee.