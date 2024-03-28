Next Article

Emma Stone's 'Kinds of Kindness' trailer, cast, release date out

What's the story Emma Stone is basking in the glory of her recent Academy Award win for her brilliant portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Now, the makers of her upcoming film Kinds of Kindness have unveiled the highly anticipated trailer, and fans are in awe of her. The movie is helmed by her Poor Things director, the adept Yorgos Lanthimos. It is set for a June premiere. Let's explore every detail of the film.

Shot in the vibrant city of New Orleans in 2022, the film is a unique "triptych fable." The narrative weaves together stories of three distinct characters: a man striving to regain control over his life; a law enforcement officer dealing with the mysterious return of his wife, previously lost at sea; and a woman on a quest to find an individual possessing an extraordinary ability that could lead to spiritual leadership. The film resembles the signature style of the Coen brothers.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, both familiar faces from Poor Things. Joe Alwyn, who previously portrayed Stone's spouse in Lanthimos's 2018 film The Favourite is also starring in the film. The lineup is enriched by Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer. The screenplay is a joint effort by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. Kinds of Kindness will premiere in the US on June 21 and in UK on June 28.

