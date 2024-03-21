Next Article

Jonathan Glazer has faced severe backlash over his Oscar speech

Explained: Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech controversy

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Mar 21, 202402:10 am

What's the story Jonathan Glazer's Zone of Interest winning the Oscar for Best International Feature Film and the filmmaker's subsequent speech has sparked varied reactions from entertainment industry figures. Glazer's acceptance speech at the 96th Academy Awards, which touched on dehumanization and its consequences, has been hugely criticized but also praised by certain sections. Amid the backlash, he received support from actor Zoe Kazan, I'm a Virgo creator Boots Riley, the band Massive Attack, alongside directors Asif Kapadia and Jesse Peretz.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Glazer has been facing severe backlash over his Oscar speech. Hundreds of Jewish Hollywood creatives reportedly signed an open letter against Glazer, condemning his speech. The open letter, as per reports, was issued on Monday. On the other hand, a change.org petition was launched to support the filmmaker. According to reports, the petition has received at least 176 signatures.

Glazer finds support

Hollywood personalities who backed Glazer

Kazan, in a series of tweets, shared her thoughts, saying, "Kind of shocked that anyone who saw Zone of Interest could be shocked by what Glazer said at the Oscars..." Riley also commended Glazer for "speaking out against the atrocities in Gaza & saying that his movie is about the present day." Massive Attack described Glazer as "a filmmaker of the highest integrity, craft & bravery" and expressed solidarity with his speech.

Twitter Post

Read Kazan's full statement here

More support for Glazer

Auschwitz Memorial's director extended support to Glazer

Dr. Piotr MA Cywiński, Director of the Auschwitz Memorial, shared a statement on the organization's official X page, supporting Glazer and saying, "His aim was not to descend to the level of political discourse." "Critics who expected a clear political stance or a film solely about genocide did not grasp the depth of his message. The Zone of Interest is not a film about the Shoah. It is primarily a profound warning about humanity and its nature."

The controversial Oscar speech

What did Glazer say in his speech?

Glazer spoke of choices that "were made to reflect and confront us in the present." "Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst," he said, adding, "We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people." "Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how do we resist?"