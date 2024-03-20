Next Article

Netflix's 'The Crown' leads BAFTA TV nominations

By Tanvi Gupta 07:30 pm Mar 20, 202407:30 pm

What's the story In an unprecedented year for the streaming behemoth, Netflix's regal saga The Crown has taken BAFTA TV nominations by storm, securing eight nods. Despite not making it into the coveted Drama Series category, four of its stars, including Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, have been nominated. The show also garnered accolades in areas such as costume design, make-up, and sound. The Crown's last installment, Season 6, premiered in November.

BBC led nominations while newcomers made their mark

Leading the charge with 65 nominations is the BBC, followed by Netflix with 35, Sky Max with 31, ITV1 with 23, and Channel 4 with 16. BAFTA revealed that out of the performance categories' nominees, 17 out of 44 are first-time BAFTA nominees. These include Bella Ramsey from The Last of Us and comedian Bridget Christie. BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip praised the exceptional quality and influence of the nominated TV programs of 2023 across various broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Netflix scored big in terms of BAFTA nominations

Netflix has made a record-breaking splash at the BAFTA TV nominations, coming in second only to the BBC. The streaming platform easily outpaced ITV1 and Channel 4 with nominations for hit shows like Top Boy and Black Mirror. Interestingly, both The Crown and Black Mirror, which topped the list of most nominated shows, are Netflix originals. The final season of Top Boy is up for the Drama Series trophy along with Kane Robinson's nomination in the Leading Actor category.

Streaming platforms shine in International and Drama categories

In the international category, Netflix's offerings Beef and Class Act will go head-to-head with The Bear, The Last of Us, Love & Death, and Succession. Other streaming services also performed well, including Apple TV+'s Slow Horses which bagged several nominations while Disney+ scored nods for both The Bear and their original series Extraordinary. The final season of BBC's Happy Valley attracted six nominations, including nods for lead actor Sarah Lancashire and writer Sally Wainwright.

Best Drama Writers category is one of the hottest

The Writer: Drama category, one of the most esteemed craft awards, will witness a showdown between Wainwright for Happy Valley, Charlie Brooker for Black Mirror, Jesse Armstrong for Succession, and Sarah Phelps (The Sixth Commandment). This year was particularly kind to final seasons, with shows like Happy Valley earning multiple nominations. To note, BAFTA TV Craft Award winners will be revealed on April 28, with the main BAFTA Television Awards ceremony to be held on May 12.