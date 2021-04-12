The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards were presented over the weekend. The award show was a mix of in-person and virtual appearances with presenters joining in live from the cities of Los Angeles and London. The winners chimed in virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Chloé Zhao directed Nomadland received the maximum awards at 4 out of 7 nominations.

Nomadland With four wins, 'Nomadland' walked off with the lion's share

The Frances McDormand-led movie won the categories of Best Film, Director, Actress (McDormand), and Cinematography (Joshua James Richards, partner of Zhao). Notably, Zhao became the first woman of color and the second woman ever to win the Best Director award. While accepting the award, she said, "It's never too early to be drunk in California," adding that she would be "very hungover" on Monday.

Twitter Post BAFTA Awards 2021: Full list of winners

That’s all for the 2021 #EEBAFTAs. Huge congratulations to all our winners and nominees. Discover the full list of winners on the BAFTA website https://t.co/iWrZZK2FDX — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Adarsh Gourav 'The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav lost to Sir Anthony Hopkins

The White Tiger was nominated for two categories at the BAFTA - Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. The Indian Netflix film was not able to bag either award. Adarsh Gourav lost the Best Actor's award to Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father). Meanwhile, Ramin Bahrani lost to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, who bagged the Best Adapted Screenplay award, also for The Father.

More winners 'Promising Young Woman' won Outstanding British film, Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman claimed Outstanding British film and Original Screenplay. Pixar's Soul won the Animation and Original Score awards. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom picked up two awards, for Makeup and Hair, and Costume Design. Bukky Bakray, the lead star of Sarah Gavron's coming-of-age Brit drama Rocks, was crowned BAFTA Rising Star award, while the film also won the Casting award.

