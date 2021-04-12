-
BAFTA Awards 2021: Recession-drama 'Nomadland' wins big this time tooLast updated on Apr 12, 2021, 02:29 pm
-
The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards were presented over the weekend.
The award show was a mix of in-person and virtual appearances with presenters joining in live from the cities of Los Angeles and London.
The winners chimed in virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Chloé Zhao directed Nomadland received the maximum awards at 4 out of 7 nominations.
-
-
Nomadland
With four wins, 'Nomadland' walked off with the lion's share
-
The Frances McDormand-led movie won the categories of Best Film, Director, Actress (McDormand), and Cinematography (Joshua James Richards, partner of Zhao).
Notably, Zhao became the first woman of color and the second woman ever to win the Best Director award.
While accepting the award, she said, "It's never too early to be drunk in California," adding that she would be "very hungover" on Monday.
-
Twitter Post
BAFTA Awards 2021: Full list of winners
-
That’s all for the 2021 #EEBAFTAs. Huge congratulations to all our winners and nominees. Discover the full list of winners on the BAFTA website https://t.co/iWrZZK2FDX— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021
-
Adarsh Gourav
'The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav lost to Sir Anthony Hopkins
-
The White Tiger was nominated for two categories at the BAFTA - Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.
The Indian Netflix film was not able to bag either award.
Adarsh Gourav lost the Best Actor's award to Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father).
Meanwhile, Ramin Bahrani lost to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, who bagged the Best Adapted Screenplay award, also for The Father.
-
More winners
'Promising Young Woman' won Outstanding British film, Original Screenplay
-
Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman claimed Outstanding British film and Original Screenplay.
Pixar's Soul won the Animation and Original Score awards.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom picked up two awards, for Makeup and Hair, and Costume Design.
Bukky Bakray, the lead star of Sarah Gavron's coming-of-age Brit drama Rocks, was crowned BAFTA Rising Star award, while the film also won the Casting award.
-
Humor
Couple of award winners poked fun at the Brits
-
Yuh-Jung Youn won the Best Supporting Actress award for Minari.
She joked that the award was meaningful to her as Brits were "snobbish."
Thomas Vinterberg, who won Film Not In The English Language prize for Another Round, said, "I did have a small suspicion you Brits might like a movie about drinking."
Daniel Kaluuya won the Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.