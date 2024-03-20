Next Article

'Madgaon Express' cleared with U/A certification after edits

CBFC asks 'Madgaon Express' to alter drug references, 'semi-nude' scenes

What's the story The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded a U/A certificate to Kunal Kemmu's upcoming comedy-drama Madgaon Express, slated for theatrical release on Friday. The approval was granted after Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment—the production house behind the film—agreed to "appropriately alter" scenes containing semi-nude visuals, cleavage shots, and drug references. Moreover, an offensive word appearing in the film's opening scene was asked to be expunged.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Madgaon Express marks actor Kemmu's directorial debut. The film boasts a stellar cast including Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi along with guest appearances by Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The plot follows three friends on a trip to Goa where they cross paths with dangerous criminals. After adhering to CBFC's suggested changes, the film now has a runtime of 144 minutes (two hours and 24 minutes).

Other modifications

Audio edits and disclaimers incorporated into 'Madgaon Express'

In addition to visual changes, CBFC ordered audio alterations in Madgaon Express. Certain profanities were substituted with more acceptable language in line with the board's guidelines. The producers also included comprehensive disclaimers clarifying that the movie is purely fictional and does not aim to offend any community, city, state, social class, or region. A separate disclaimer discouraging "drug use" and "trafficking" was also added to scenes depicting narcotics.

Special screening

These Bollywood celebrities attended special screening of 'Madgaon Express'

Before its release, an exclusive screening of Madgaon Express took place, drawing numerous celebrities from the Bollywood industry. The attendees included Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor. Kemmu graced the event with his wife-actor Soha Ali Khan. Other distinguished guests included Aditya Roy Kapur, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and director Siddharth Anand.

Clash

'Madgaon Express' will clash with Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, depicting the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, will compete with Madgaon Express. The clash is set for Friday, coinciding with National Martyrs Day. Hooda, in a press statement last year, highlighted his dedication to portraying Savarkar, citing significant physical transformations for the role, including a weight loss of 26kg in a month. Ankita Lokhande co-stars in the film.

Poll

