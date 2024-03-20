Next Article

Is Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' delayed? Here's what we know

By Tanvi Gupta 06:34 pm Mar 20, 2024

What's the story The much-anticipated third chapter of Farhan Akhtar's acclaimed Don series, with Ranveer Singh, is expected to be delayed until the end of 2024. Initially, the film was slated to kick off production in August. However, due to Akhtar's obligations to another project commencing in July and the upcoming birth of Singh's first child with wife-actor Deepika Padukone in September, the timeline will likely undergo some changes.

'Finding antagonist' for the film is another reason for postponement

ETimes reported that another reason for the postponement is the difficulty makers are facing in finalizing the antagonist. Earlier reports suggested Emraan Hashmi was lined up for the role. However, he debunked these rumors on social media. The scriptwriters are revisiting their plans to further enhance the villain's character, reportedly aiming to make it more enticing and intriguing for prospective actors.

Singh stepping into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes for 'Don 3'

Singh is poised to take over from Shah Rukh Khan in the third installment, a move that has sparked considerable online chatter. Akhtar, who is penning the script alongside Pushkar-Gayatri, shared his enthusiasm about Singh's participation during a BBC interview. "He [Singh] is amazing; he is perfect for the role," Akhtar stated, acknowledging that stepping into roles previously held by legendary actors like Khan and Amitabh Bachchan carries its own set of hurdles and anticipations.

Kiara Advani was confirmed for 'Don 3'

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has been officially announced as the female lead in Don 3, while casting for the villain role remains open. While revealing Advani has been roped in for the upcoming film, the makers shared an intriguing introductory snippet. However, it has not been revealed if she will be playing the part of Roma (previously played by Zeenat Aman and Priyanka Chopra Jonas).

Meanwhile, here's why SRK rejected the iconic role

After portraying Don in the first and second parts of the franchise in 2006 and 2011, respectively, SRK is not part of the third installment. A Bollywood Hungama report from 2022 stated, "It's not like Khan didn't like the script. It's just that he was not fully convinced. He knows Don is an iconic role and would like to step back into the character once he's completely confident of the script." Don 3 is slated for a 2025 release.