'Bhaiyya Ji' is slated for May 24 release

'Bhaiyya Ji' teaser: Manoj Bajpayee is back at his homeground

By Aikantik Bag 05:43 pm Mar 20, 202405:43 pm

What's the story The teaser for Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji, was unveiled on Wednesday. The movie, set in Bihar's Sitamarhi in 2014, presents Bajpayee sporting a traditional look complete with dhoti and gamcha. Share the teaser, he stated, "Ab nivedan nahin, narsanhar hoga... aa gayi hai Bhaiyaaji ki pehli jhalak (There won't be a petition, there will be genocide. The first look of Bhaiyaaji is here)." Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is slated for release on May 24.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bajpayee is having a helluva time in the entertainment industry with his stellar work across mediums. He is known for delivering both critically and commercially acclaimed work and now the anticipation surrounding his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji is quite high. It marks his return to the typical rusty characters hailed by fans.

Plot

Storyline of the film; what did the teaser show?

The film casts Bajpayee as a family man driven by revenge for the injustices inflicted upon his family. The teaser shows a wounded Bhaiyya Ji surrounded by adversaries who retreat when he stands up. Scriptwriter Deepak Kingrani aims to recapture the charm of '70s and '80s Hindi cinema through this project. This project marks another collaboration between Bajpayee, director Karki, and producer Vinod Bhanushali following their critically acclaimed OTT film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

Twitter Post

Catch the clip here

Production

Cast and crew of the film

Besides taking on the lead role, Bajpayee also dons the producer's hat for this film. A joint venture of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios, Bhaiyya Ji boasts a production team that includes Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. The seasoned actor expressed his enthusiasm about the film, and described it as a "raw and intense character." The cast includes Suvinder Vicky, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami, among others.

Career

Upcoming films of Bajpayee

Bajpayee is undoubtedly one of the most adept actors in Indian cinema. Over the years, he has starred in some amazing projects across celluloid and OTT. From Satya to The Family Man, Bajpayee keeps reinventing himself. His last outing in Joram was acclaimed by critics. His future projects include Raam Reddy's The Fable and Kanu Bahl's Despatch.