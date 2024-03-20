Next Article

'Bhaiyya Ji' teaser, starring Manoj Bajpayee, comes today

By Aikantik Bag 12:07 pm Mar 20, 202412:07 pm

What's the story The multi-faceted actor Manoj Bajpayee is back in his rugged avatar with Bhaiyya Ji. Ever since the first look of the film was unveiled, fans have been buzzing with excitement and now it's time to take the excitement a notch higher. Bhaiyya Ji's teaser will be unveiled on Wednesday at 2:42pm IST on the makers' social media accounts. The film is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki and penned by Deepak Kingrani.

Production

Release date and cast of the film

A joint venture of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios, Bhaiyya Ji boasts a production team that includes Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Bajpayee described the character as "raw and intense." The cast includes Suvinder Vicky, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami, among others. The movie marks Bajpayee's reunion with Karki after their successful venture Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The movie is set for a May 24 release.

Twitter Post

Check out announcement post here