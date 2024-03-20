Next Article

Films with unreliable narrators you need to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 11:38 am Mar 20, 202411:38 am

What's the story The unreliable narrator is an intriguing narrative device used in films to engage and challenge the audience. These storytellers present their version of events, which may be skewed by personal bias, mental instability, or intentional deceit. This technique encourages viewers to actively question the presented reality and deduce the truth from hints woven into the storyline.

'Fight Club'

Fight Club (1999), directed by David Fincher, is based on Chuck Palahniuk's novel. The film follows an unnamed protagonist struggling with insomnia and disillusionment. His reality unravels as he forms an underground fight club with the enigmatic Tyler Durden. As events spiral out of control, the narrator's grip on reality is questioned, leading to a shocking revelation.

'Gone Girl'

David Fincher's Gone Girl (2014) centers on Amy Dunne's mysterious disappearance, casting suspicion on her husband, Nick, for her potential murder. The narrative unfolds through Amy's diary entries and various flashbacks, offering conflicting views of their life together. This approach skillfully sways the audience's allegiances back and forth until a version of the truth is finally disclosed.

'Shutter Island'

In Shutter Island (2010), directed by Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Teddy Daniels, a U.S. marshal investigating a missing patient at a secluded psychiatric facility. The island's haunting atmosphere amplifies the tension as Teddy's investigation progresses. Doubts about his mental stability arise, making his narrative increasingly unreliable and leaving the audience to question what is real and what is not.

'Memento'

In Memento (2000), directed by Christopher Nolan, the protagonist Leonard Shelby is afflicted with short-term memory loss. He's on a quest to avenge his wife's murder. The film uniquely unfolds in reverse sequence, echoing Leonard's disjointed memory. This compels the audience to reconstruct the storyline as new information surfaces, casting doubt on previous events and questioning the reliability of Leonard's perspective.

'American Psycho'

Bret Easton Ellis' novel comes to life in Mary Harron's American Psycho (2000). Patrick Bateman is a wealthy New York banker with psychopathic tendencies whose grip on reality seems tenuous at best. As Bateman narrates his descent into madness, it becomes unclear what is real and what is hallucination—leaving viewers questioning the veracity of his chilling confessions.