Next Article

'Eternals 2' gets reportedly dropped from MCU slate

Marvel Studios cancels 'Eternals 2' amid commercial nonviability: Report

By Aikantik Bag 01:26 pm Mar 14, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Marvel Studios has reportedly pulled the plug on the highly anticipated Eternals 2, opting to focus on surefire box office hits instead. This decision has left fans worried about the future of their beloved cosmic superheroes and the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite previous hints from Patton Oswalt's accidental slip-up and insider KC Walsh's tweet, recent reports indicate that the sequel is no longer in development.

Disappointment

Fans expressed disappointment over movie cliffhanger

The axing of Eternals 2 has left fans feeling disheartened, especially due to the cliffhanger in the first film. They are eager to learn the fate of Sersi, Phastos, and Kingo. One fan lamented, "I guess we'll never know what happened to Sersi, Phastos, and Kingo." Social media is abuzz with fans expressing their disappointment and concerns over Marvel's decision, with some questioning the studio's focus on "guaranteed hits."

What Next?

Marvel's upcoming projects and focus on quality

Marvel Studios has a slew of other projects slated for release this year, including Deadpool 3, Kraven the Hunter, and Venom 3. While scrapping Eternals 2 might be seen as playing it safe, it could also provide Marvel with a chance to concentrate on delivering top-quality content in their upcoming films. The success of lesser-known characters in projects like Werewolf by Night demonstrates that quality trumps relying on big names.