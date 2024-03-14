Next Article

Centre bans 18 OTT platforms for 'vulgar content'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:07 pm Mar 14, 202401:07 pm

What's the story India's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has blocked 18 OTT platforms like Dreams Films, Voovi, and Yessma, on Thursday for "publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content." The move, first announced on Tuesday, came after Union Minister Anurag Thakur repeatedly stressed "the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity, vulgarity, and abuse under the guise of 'creative expression.'" Apart from OTT platforms, 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media accounts have also been banned.

Full list of blocked OTT platforms

The blocked platforms include Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, X Prime, Neon X VIP, Besharams, Hunters, Rabbit, Xtramood, Nuefliks, MoodX, Mojflix, Hot Shots VIP, Fugi, Chikooflix, and Prime Play. One of the OTT apps had reportedly over 10M downloads, while two others had more than 5M downloads on the Google Play Store. These platforms heavily relied on social media for promotion, with a combined following of over 3.2M followers.

Content depicted nudity, sexual acts, and derogatory portrayals of women

A large portion of the content hosted on these platforms was deemed "obscene, vulgar, and demeaning to women." According to a Press Information Bureau report, the content on these sites featured "nudity and sexual acts in inappropriate contexts," such as relationships between teachers and students and incestuous family relationships. The content also included sexual innuendos and extended pornographic scenes with no thematic or societal relevance whatsoever.

Action taken under IT Act, 2000

The decision to block these platforms was made under the Information Technology Act, 2000, after consulting with various government departments and experts in media, entertainment, women's rights, and child rights. The content was found to potentially breach Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Meanwhile, government remains committed to fostering OTT industry growth

Despite the recent crackdown, the government remains dedicated to supporting the growth of the OTT industry. Initiatives like the Inaugural OTT Award for Web Series at the 54th International Film Festival of India and collaborations with OTT platforms demonstrate this commitment. The Ministry of I&B has been actively engaging with OTT platforms and their self-regulatory bodies through meetings, webinars, and workshops under the IT Rules, 2021.