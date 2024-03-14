Next Article

'Inspector Rishi' premieres on March 29

OTT: 'Inspector Rishi' gets release date; new poster unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 12:43 pm Mar 14, 2024

What's the story Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for the release of its latest Tamil original series, Inspector Rishi, set to premiere on March 29. This horror crime drama stars Naveen Chandra in the lead role and is created by Nandhini JS. Produced by Shukdev Lahiri under Make Believe Productions, the series also features talented actors like Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel.

Plotline and creators' take on the series

The 10-episode series follows the titular character as he delves into a series of bizarre murders connected to supernatural events. JS shared her enthusiasm and stated, "Integrating a police procedural with horror and mystery has allowed me to explore new dimensions of storytelling, delving deeper into the eerie and enigmatic world of Inspector Rishi." Aparna Purohit, head of originals for India and Southeast Asia at Prime Video, called Inspector Rishi a "spine-chilling horror crime drama series."

