'Oasis' actor Jang Dong-yoon signs exclusive contract with BH Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 12:15 pm Mar 14, 202412:15 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Jang Dong-yoon has recently inked an exclusive deal with BH Entertainment. A spokesperson from BH Entertainment expressed their delight in partnering with Jang lauding his diverse acting abilities and potential for growth. They shared, "Through this exclusive contract with BH Entertainment, we plan to not only select great projects [for him] but also lay the foundation for positive discussions about the actor's future direction."

Jang first appeared in the web drama Game Development Girls in 2016 and caught the public's eye after starring in BOL4's Galaxy music video. Since then, he has been involved in various projects such as School 2017 and The Tale of Nokdu. Jang received the Excellence Award at the 2023 KBS Drama Awards for his role in Oasis.

BH Entertainment's star-studded roster

BH Entertainment boasts a roster of esteemed actors, including Kim Go-eun, Park Bo-young, Lee Byung-hun, Han Hyo-joo, Han Ji-min, and Geum Sae-rok. As Jang joins the agency, it will continue to broaden its lineup of gifted artists. Fans can eagerly anticipate future projects and collaborations as Jang embarks on this exciting new chapter.