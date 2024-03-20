Next Article

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' is set to release on May 24

When is 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' releasing? Trailer unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 11:32 am Mar 20, 202411:32 am

What's the story The much-awaited trailer for George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been unveiled. The film teases a gripping plot brimming with vehicular pursuits in the desert, extravagant antagonists, and War Boys. The trailer highlights the comeback of Furiosa, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, who forms an alliance with Immortan Joe (Lachy Holme) in her mission to return home after being abducted by warlord Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth. The movie is slated to premiere in theaters on May 24.

More about the movie's storyline

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to explore the origins of the titular character. The film uncovers that she was brought up in Green Place, a sanctuary from the barren wasteland beyond. However, her life takes a dramatic shift when she is abducted by Dementus. This event sets off her enduring journey to return to her homeland, joining forces with Immortan Joe, who later turns into her foe in Mad Max: Fury Road.

