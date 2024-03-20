Next Article

Box office collection: 'Article 370' shows minuscule growth

By Aikantik Bag 11:22 am Mar 20, 202411:22 am

What's the story Thrillers have become a staple in Indian cinema, especially for their commercial viability. The recently released political thriller Article 370 showcased the same by capturing the theaters and emerging successful at the box office. The Yami Gautam Dhar-headlined film is in its fourth week and raking in quite decently at the box office. The makers will be expecting to shift gears over the weekend.

Inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 33 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 73.04 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The film's storyline revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The cast includes Priya Mani, Kiran Karmarkar, and Arun Govil, among others.

