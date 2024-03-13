Next Article

What's the story Indian cinema is currently witnessing a barrage of political films, right before the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. One of these is Yami Gautam Dhar's recently released political thriller Article 370, which revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The movie received decent reviews from critics and has emerged as a money spinner at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 95 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Its total haul stands at Rs. 67.35 crore in India. The cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others, and the project is bankrolled by Gautam Dhar's husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The film was released on February 23, clashing with Crakk—Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!

