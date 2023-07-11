India

Article 370: SC to hear pleas from August 2

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 11, 2023 | 11:40 am 1 min read

The Supreme Court's five-judge Constitutional bench on Tuesday said that it will hear the batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir from August 2. It appointed two advocates as nodal counsels for preparing the common convenience compilation of documents and said the hearing will be held on a day-to-day basis except Monday and Friday.

Why does this story matter?

In 2019, the government abrogated Article 370, revoking the special status as well as statehood. The state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Centre told the SC that the abrogation of Article 370 brought unprecedented progress and security to Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen 541 terror-related incidents since the revocation.

