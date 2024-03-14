Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' showcases supreme hold on weekdays

What's the story Ajay Devgn is undoubtedly one of the most known faces in Bollywood and the actor continues to cater to his set audience. His recently released supernatural thriller, Shaitaan has been raking in huge chunks at the box office. On weekdays, the movie has gained momentum and promises to grow by the folds over the weekend. It will be pitted against Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha.

Inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 6.25 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 74 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics but became a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Jyotika, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn and Jio Studios.

